Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Postponing Wedding Over Coronavirus Concerns

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are in no rush to say "I do." It's been a little over a year since the couple announced their engagement, but they are still going to be pushing back their wedding date.

A source tells ET that Perry and Bloom are postponing the nuptials they had planned in Japan this year due to the worldwide coronavirus outbreak, and will not be tying the knot until 2021. As of this writing, Japan has a reported 1,023 cases of the illness.

Early last month, Perry sent a message to those in China who were also battling the outbreak.

"I just wanted to send a message to you to let you know that we are all with you during this time, and keep fighting, and stay healthy, and positive as best as you can," the 35-year-old singer said in the video posted by Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization. "We’re thinking of you. We are sending our prayers. We’re gonna get through this."

Since their wedding is now on hold, which People was first to report, this gives the couple more time to prepare for the new addition to their family. On Wednesday, Perry announced via her new music video, "Never Worn White," that she is expecting her first child with Bloom. This will be the 43-year-old actor's second child, as he has a 9-year-old son, Flynn, with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Additional reporting by Hunter Reis.