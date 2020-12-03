'Katy Keene' Sneak Peek: Watch Shangela Make Her Fierce Debut (Exclusive)

Shangela is here!

Katy Keene welcomes the drag queen extraordinaire on Thursday's episode, titled "Chapter Six: Mama Said," where she makes her fierce debut as Deveraux, who has her eye on Jorge's (Jonny Beauchamp) performance spot at Molly's Crisis. In the hour, Jorge decides to enter as Ginger in the Miss Washington Heights pageant to keep everything status quo.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Deveraux doesn't back down when she comes face to face with her nemesis at the bar, sandwiched by his best friends, Katy (Lucy Hale) and Josie (Ashleigh Murray), as they try to one-up each other.

"Can you believe it? Every day, some new hobbyist queen who's Insta famous just strolls in here like she owns the place," Jorge snickers as she spots Deveraux and her crew entering the bar.

"Well, if it's Mr. Busted Broadway," Deveraux snarls as she confidently saunters over to Jorge and his friends.

When Jorge asks Deveraux why she's even at Molly's Crisis because she's deemed herself "too good" for a place like that, she's ready with a zinger: "Just giving back to the less fortunate and scoping out my future Thursday night gig."

But that's Ginger's slot, Jorge thinks out loud, and that's when he gets the unfortunate news that his position at Molly's Crisis is in major jeopardy. A pageant will be held to determine who's deserving of the bar's most "lucrative" slot. "And the winner...," Deveraux pauses for dramatic effect, "...will be me, Deveraux."

And just like that, Jorge's world is turned upside down.

Earlier on Thursday, Shangela teased her upcoming cameo on Katy Keene, posting a series of photos from the episode.

"I got my life so much in bringing my character 'Deveraux' to life," she wrote on Instagram. "Thx to all the cast & crew for opening your family to me, and special thanks to my #TeamShangela for all u do!"

Katy Keene airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.