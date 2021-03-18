Katie Thurston's Potential 'Bachelorette' Contestants Revealed

Katie Thurston's journey for love is already beginning! On Thursday, ABC shared photos, ages and hometowns of the potential men that could appear on Katie's season of The Bachelorette, which is set to begin airing this summer.
Of the 34 men shown, there's one from Canada, while eight hail from California. Katie, 30, will have an 11-year age gap between her youngest and oldest suitors, with the four youngest being 25, and the oldest 36.
The bank marketing manager from Renton, Washington, was announced as one of the next two Bachelorettes during Matt James' After the Final Rose special. The other leading lady announced was Michelle Young, whose season will air this fall.
Katie was eliminated from Matt's season in February, while Michelle was the season's runner-up. Katie is the first woman to be cast as the Bachelorette without having made it to the top 10.
"I'm ready to find love, and not just the temporary kind," Katie said on After the Final Rose. "I'm talking forever, my husband, and I'm in a place in my life where I feel like I'm the best version of me."
Keep scrolling the see the 34 men who could be vying for a shot at love with Katie!
Aaron
The 26-year-old is from Walnut, California.
Andrew M.
The 31-year-old is from Walnut Creek, California.
Andrew S.
The 26-year-old is from Waukegan, Illinois.
Austin
The 25-year-old is from Mission Viejo, California.
Bao
The 36-year-old is from Concord, New Hampshire.
Brandon
The 26-year-old is from Mokena, Illinois.
Brendan
The 26-year-old is from Toronto, Canada.
Christian
The 26-year-old is from Newburyport, Massachusetts.
Cody
The 27-year-old is from Montclair, New Jersey.
Connor B.
The 29-year-old is from Columbia, Illinois.
Conor C.
The 28-year-old is from Edmond, Oklahoma.
David
The 27-year-old is from New York, New York.
Dennis
The 26-year-old is from Chicago, Illinois.
Gabriel
The 35-year-old is from Charlotte, North Carolina.
Garrett
The 29-year-old is from Salinas, California.
Greg
The 27-year-old is from Edison, New Jersey.
Hunter
The 34-year-old is from San Angelo, Texas.
James
The 30-year-old is from New York, New York.
Jeff
The 31-year-old is from Cranford, New Jersey.
John
The 27-year-old is from Santa Cruz, California.
Joshua
The 25-year-old is from Pembroke Pines, Florida.
Justin
The 26-year-old is from Ellicott City, Maryland.
Karl
The 33-year-old is from Miami, Florida.
Kyle
The 26-year-old is from Sarasota, Florida.
Landon
The 25-year-old is from Bakersfield, California.
Marcus
The 30-year-old is from Vancouver, Washington.
Marty
The 25-year-old is from Reno, Nevada.
Michael A.
The 36-year-old is from Akron, Ohio.
Mike P.
The 31-year-old is from Surprise, Arizona.
Quartney
The 26-year-old is from Arlington, Texas.
Tanner
The 28-year-old is from Del Mar, California.
Thomas
The 28-year-old is from San Diego, California.
Tré
The 26-year-old is from Covington, Georgia.
Viktor
The 32-year-old is from Galveston, Texas.
RELATED CONTENT: