Katie Holmes' New Boyfriend Was Reportedly Engaged Before Their PDA Pics Surfaced

Katie Holmes' new boyfriend, chef Emilio Vitolo, reportedly broke up with his now ex-fiancée, designer Rachel Emmons, on the same day pictures surfaced of him and Holmes showing PDA in New York City on Monday.

According to a Daily Mail report, 33-year-old Vitolo broke up with 24-year-old Emmons via text on the same day the outlet published photos of Holmes sitting on his lap as they dined at Peasant restaurant in NYC. The Daily Mail quotes an alleged friend of Emmons, who claims that Emmons was blindsided by Vitolo's relationship with 41-year-old Holmes.

"Up to this press coming out Rachel had no idea what was going on," the friend claims. "He is a cheater, and this isn't a 'happy ending' story."

The friend also claims that Vitolo and Emmons lived together and also share a dog that they got last May.

"They had concrete wedding plans in the works… now she is just left with bad press and forced to move home," the friend claims.

ET has reached out to Holmes' rep and Vitolo for comment.

Emmons' last Instagram post with Vitolo was on July 27, when she shared a picture of him smiling with his arm around her. Vitolo's Instagram account currently does not have any photos with Emmons.

Last August, she wrote of Vitolo, "You are my favorite part of life & I will love you forever."

Emmons announced her engagement to Vitolo in February 2019, showing her engagement ring on Instagram.

"The most celebratory, generous, honest, genuine person I’ve ever met," she captioned a picture of the two of them together. "You always have my back and make every day a new adventure. You walk into a room and people gravitate to you. I couldn’t feel more lucky to spend the rest of my life with you. @emiliovitolo."

"My number one," she also posted with another picture of the two embracing. "Future husband and love of my life @emiliovitolo."

Meanwhile, Holmes' relationship with Vitolo is showing no signs of slowing down. They had another PDA-filled date night at his father's restaurant, Emilio's Ballato -- where Vitolo works -- in NYC on Tuesday. A source told ET earlier this week that Holmes and Vitolo's relationship is still very new, and that she's definitely enjoying herself.

"Katie is like a teenager in love right now -- he makes her giddy!" the source said.

The source also said that Vitolo has a lot of celebrity friends, including Rihanna and Joe Jonas. He is indeed no stranger to Hollywood. He's done some acting in the past, appearing on Royal Pains and Inside Amy Schumer.

This is the first time Holmes has been romantically linked to anyone following her split from Jamie Foxx in August of 2019. While it's unknown how long Holmes and Vitolo have known each other, he did comment on one of her Instagram photos in July.

For more on Holmes and Vitolo's relationship, watch the video below.