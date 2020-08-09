Katie Holmes Cuddles Up and Shares a Kiss With New Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo

Katie Holmes and her new boyfriend aren't keeping their romance under wraps. The actress and her new beau, chef Emilio Vitolo, got up close and personal during a romantic dinner date.

Holmes, 41, was photographed sitting on Vitolo's lap as the pair shared a sweet kiss while dining at a restaurant in New York City on Monday, as seen in photos first obtained by The Daily Mail.

The actress was first spotted spending time with Vitolo last week, where they pair were spotted chatting and laughing at a Mediterranean restaurant in the Big Apple.

Vitolo, 33, works at Emilio’s Ballato in SoHo. His father, Emilio Vitolo Sr., bought the establishment in the early ‘90s. He's also done some acting in the past, appearing in Royal Pains and Inside Amy Schumer, and has a number of celeb friends -- including Whoopi Goldberg, the cast of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and Joe Jonas, among others."

It's unclear how long Holmes and Vitolo have been friends, however he did comment on one of her Instagram photos back in July, and the two have clearly gotten closer in their bond.

This is the first time Holmes has been romantically linked to anyone following her split from Jamie Foxx in August of 2019.

The actress is known for keeping a relatively private life. However, when ET spoke with Holmes in July, she shared insight on how she and her 14-year-old daughter, Suri, had been spending quarantine.

"This lockdown has had a lot of silver linings," Holmes told ET's Nischelle Turner, adding that while she hasn't seen a lot of her friends in person, she has enjoyed "taking time to FaceTime and really be there, be present."

