Katie Couric on What It Would Take for Her to Return to TV (Exclusive)

Katie Couric is thriving with her own media company, but she hasn't completely shut the door on a possible return to network television.

The veteran journalist spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner at TIME's 2022 Women of the Year gala at Spago L’exterieur in Los Angeles, and Couric, 65, said ultimately it would come down to finding the perfect scenario if she were to return to network television.

"I think if the right opportunity presented itself, you know," Couric said. "My husband and I started our own media company that's a thoroughly modern media company. I'm able to interview important people. We have a newsletter that comes out six days a week, and I think we are really trying to respond to the way people are getting news and information."

Couric, who hasn't been on network television full time since her ABC daytime talk show, Katie, ended in 2014, founded Katie Couric Media alongside her husband, John Molner, in 2017. Couric's production company has a wide-ranging platform that, besides a daily newsletter, also includes a host of podcasts in partnership with iHeartMedia as well as short- and long-form video series.

"I'm trying to respond to the way people are getting news and information, but if the opportunity came to augment that with some kind of television presence," said Couric before diving into her latest projects. "I'm developing documentaries and some scripted projects, so you'll probably see me on camera -- the old-fashioned kind of camera, no offense to you guys -- sometime in the future. But, listen, I have so much respect for my colleagues still doing television news, and all kinds of news. I think the more, the better."

Couric, the first woman to solo anchor a network evening newscast as anchor and managing editor of the CBS Evening News following her 15-year run on Today, was joined by her daughter, Ellie Monahan, who got married last July. Couric shared on social media at the time that the milestone event had her feeling like she was "walking on air." Couric had also thanked her late husband and Ellie's dad, Jay Monahan, for bringing great weather to their daughter's wedding ceremony.

Ellie and Couric recently teamed up for an early colon cancer screening ad, and Couric said the drive behind the campaign stemmed from Ellie and her younger sister, Caroline, losing their father to colon cancer at such a young age.

"Ellie was married last summer and every time there's a huge milestone event, we miss Jay," Couric said. "So, I think we wanted to say, don't miss these really important life moments. Get screened. There are 44 million people of average risk who are 45 and older who don't get screened. And all we're saying is be around for the people you love."

Another potential milestone? Grandma! Couric, however, told ET she's angling for a different moniker.

"She's so funny, she's like, 'I'll never go by grandma," Ellie quipped. "I guess they'll call you Katie?"

Couric said she'd like to go by Gigi.

"What do you think? That's sorta cute," she said. "Sounds French. What do you think, Ell? Anything but not, like, granny. It makes me feel 90."