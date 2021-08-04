Kathy Hilton Takes Fans Inside Her Incredible Closet With Daughters Paris and Nicky (Exclusive)

Kathy Hilton's closet is a fashion lover's dream! The Hilton matriarch takes Footwear News inside her incredible closet with daughters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild -- and ET has the exclusive look!

All wearing velour Juicy Couture sweatsuits, Kathy, 62, describes her closet as "a collection of a lot of things that I wear and it’s like old friends."

"I’m a shoe lover. This pair is an early pair of Manolos," she adds, showing off one of her favorite pairs.

Nicky also shares that when she goes back to Los Angeles, she doesn't "pack that much stuff because I know I have all of this at my disposal."

"I came home from Paris and went quickly to look and check on my things and I went…'Where is my pink purse?' And I went crazy, and I went, 'Call Nicky, call Nicky,'" Kathy recalled, sharing that her youngest daughter had borrowed the piece.

The family is all about purses, and shows off the chic sheep-shaped piece that Oscar de la Renta gifted Kathy when they did a Christmas campaign together.

As for one of Kathy's most special pieces, it's a stunning jacket that her husband, Richard Hilton, bought her in Paris 20 years ago.

"It’s called the carousel. Everything is hand done," she says, flaunting the coat.

The trio graces the cover of Footwear News and in the accompanying article, Nicky also recalls another time she borrowed from her mother's closet without letting her know -- and panic ensued.

"One of my funniest memories of borrowing something from my mom’s closet was when I was in my 20s and I had just landed from Miami,” she remembers, looking for an outfit for the Met Gala. "I ran into her closet and sort of threw something together last minute. I remember it was a [Dolce & Gabbana] corset…"

"No, it was the Valentino yellow…" Kathy quips.

"It was [Kathy’s] vintage Valentino skirt with these Gucci Tom Ford heels," Nicky adds. "And I needed to be, like, glammed up, so I just went in and I throw on a necklace and I was out the door. Within an hour she’s calling me, panicking. She has the entire Waldorf Astoria security team looking at the cameras. Apparently, this necklace that I had borrowed is extremely valuable and she thought it was stolen.”"

As for Paris, she loved playing dress up and trying on all her mom's exquisite finds.

"When I was little, I would always go in the closet with my sister and I remember this one time, I put on this really cute floral, like, big puffy-sleeved Moschino dress with your Chanel glasses and your Manolos, and I took pictures. I just saw them the other day," she says.

Nicky says that her mother's style and fashion taught her "the power of accessories and to have fun with them."

"She has an amazing collection of stuff she’s accumulated over the years. The vintage Valentino purses with the feathers and estate jewelry, costume jewelry. She’s a collector," she adds.

