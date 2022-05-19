Kathy Hilton Reveals Her Baby Gift for Rihanna (Exclusive)

Kathy Hilton knows a thing or two about the perfect baby gift! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star told ET's Lauren Zima that she gave Rihanna a few items to prepare her for motherhood.

On Thursday, ET confirmed that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky welcomed their first child together, a baby boy -- so Kathy's gifts should come in handy!

Paris and Nicky Hilton's mom shared with ET that she gave the new mom "a hot water bottle, a humidifier," and "things that you'll need for the first year."

In addition to helping Rihanna out, Kathy is also doing baby prep for her daughter, Nicky, who announced in January that she is expecting her third child, a boy, with husband James Rothschild. This will be Kathy's first grandson.

“I’m so excited,” gushed the proud grandma, who is already making space for a nursery in her home. "I’m getting the room up there ready."

In the meantime, Kathy is hosting whimsical tea parties at her house. "This is something that I enjoy, my daughters' enjoy, my daughter's two little girls enjoy, and all our friends," she told ET of her latest soirees. "It’s so whimsical and I’m so excited to just see everybody's face when they walk in."

And when it comes to throwing the perfect event, whether it's tea, a baby shower, or daughter Paris' lavish wedding, Kathy is adamant that the key is "lighting."

"Candles in the evening, so that everything looks very glowy and happy. The women look great, the men look great," Kathy advised. "And enough beverages for everybody, a good enough selection and definitely something to eat."

