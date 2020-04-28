Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Embarrassed by Mom Maria's Post About Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio

Katherine Schwarzenegger may have married Hollywood heartthrob Chris Pratt, but her mother, Maria Shriver, has her eye on two other handsome actors.

On Monday, the 64-year-old author posted a meme of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio posing in a car, along with a joke about quarantining that reads: "They came to pick me up, but I was strong and I told them I was staying home."

Maria captioned the meme with how she'd react if Brad and Leo came to pick her up. "My friend Nadine sent me this with the question: 'What would you do?' I mean, c’mon, do you have to ask?! I’d go as fast as I could! You? #stayhomestaysafe," she quipped.

While actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley responded that she would do the "same," Katherine was not as amused by her mom's thirsty post.

"Omg mom," Katherine commented.

Maria's followers loved her daughter's response, with one fan writing, "Moms are meant to embarrass their daughters every now and again. Thanks for the laugh @mariashriver."

Another fan responded, "This brightened my day today! Best post today @mariashriver and best daughter reaction! Priceless!!"

Katherine will soon get to embarrass a child of her own! The Gift of Forgiveness author and her husband are expecting their first child together.

The news comes about 10 months after the pair married in a gorgeous ceremony in Montecito, California.

"Chris and Katherine are extremely happy to be pregnant with their first child. The couple knew going into their relationship that having kids together was important to them, so when they found out the news, they were extremely happy," a source told ET. "Although Katherine was busy promoting her book in the beginning of her pregnancy, she now has time to be at home and get things ready for when the new addition arrives. Chris is so excited."

Katherine, 30, and Chris, 40, certainly looked happy when they were spotted going for a bike ride after their baby news broke. Check out the mom-to-be's growing baby bump: