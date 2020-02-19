Katherine Heigl Reveals Short New Haircut Alongside Son Joshua: Pics!

Katherine Heigl and her son are updating their looks! The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram on Tuesday to debut her brunette, chin-length bob. Her 3-year-old son, Joshua, also rocked a new look, and showcased his blond, slicked back hair in the photos.

"Fresh cuts for the Kelley’s [sic]," she captioned the mother-son shots.

"The girls were no where to be found for these pics...or they’re hiding cause they don’t want to be in the pic...but every one of us got our hairs done and we feel fine!" Heigl added of her daughters, Naleigh, 11, and Adalaide, 7. "PS. I will capture the girls cuts one way or another...they can’t hide forever. 😏"

Heigl shared more pics of her new 'do with selfies on Wednesday, revealing that she styled her hair with curls for fun.

"I literally have nothing to do and no where to go today but I was dying to play with my new haircut," she wrote. "Once it was all styled and pretty I figured I should complete the look with a touch of lipstick...and foundation...and blush...and brows...and eye shadow...now I’m all done up with no where to go."

"And I’ll have to spend an extra 15 mins washing this all off tonight...I didn’t really think this through. 🙄," she quipped.

Watch the video below for more on Heigl.