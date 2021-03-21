Katharine McPhee on Why She Doesn't Feel 'Crazy Pressure' to Get Back Her Post-Pregnancy Body

Katharine McPhee is so enjoying all her time with her newborn that nothing else matters.

The 36-year-old singer and actress welcomed her first child, son Rennie, with husband David Foster last month, and couldn't be happier. The new mom shared that she hasn't felt pressured or thought about hitting the gym since giving birth -- not that she needs to!

"I thought I would have this pressure [to bounce back] but I've just been so grateful and happy that I've had a healthy baby and I've felt really good, emotionally and physically," she told People. "I'm so happy that I don't have this crazy pressure yet to fit into whatever jeans I have in my closet."

"I don't even think about them right now!" she said, adding, "In my everyday life, I would have an event coming up or need to work out and it's just really nice to have a break and be happy where I am."

On an episode of Dr. Berlin's Informed Pregnancy Podcast, recorded before she gave birth, the former American Idol alum confessed that while pregnant she feared a relapse from an eating disorder that began when she was in high school. She said her pregnancy caused her food issues to come "up in a way that hadn't been present in a long time."

Though she said the situation "got a lot better" in the second trimester, she still counted her food issues as "the hardest part of pregnancy" and was proud of herself for working through her issues.

While she has a more positive outlook on her body image and health, she did jokingly share that she might have gotten in trouble with her husband for sharing too much information. Earlier this week while calling into SiriusXM’s The Jess Cagle Show, McPhee said that her husband got "annoyed" that she shared their son's name. She shared their little one's moniker during the Today show after host Hoda Kotb asked.

"My husband was kind of annoyed. I said, 'What was I supposed to say? Nothing like, I'm sorry, we're not sharing the name,'" McPhee expressed. "'Cause we don't want to be like that pretentious over the name, but it's the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private, that you can kind of keep."

"But Hoda just asked me on the Today show... and I didn't want to be like, 'Sorry, we're not sharing it'... You can't say no to Hoda. My husband's friends with her too," she added. "... He's just like, 'It's the only thing we have to keep private.' And I'm like, 'I'm sorry. She asked me the question.'"

During her chat with Kotb, she did reveal that her son's name came from Foster's "great-grandfather's name, his great-uncle's name, so it has a long history in his family."