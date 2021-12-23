Kate Winslet 'Couldn't Stop Crying' When She Reunited With Leo DiCaprio After Travel Restrictions Lifted

Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio have known each other for half their lives. So, forgive Winslet if she started weeping after recently reuniting with her Titanic co-star after three years apart.

The 46-year-old actress opened up about the rush of emotions she felt when she and DiCaprio met up in L.A. The reason? They hadn't been able to see each other due to COVID-19 travel restrictions.

"I couldn't stop crying," said Winslet in an interview with The Guardian. "I've known him for half my life! It's not as if I've found myself in New York or he's been in London and there's been a chance to have dinner or grab a coffee and a catchup. We haven't been able to leave our countries. Like so many friendships globally, we've missed each other because of Covid. He's my friend, my really close friend. We're bonded for life."

The Academy Award winners struck up a friendship while on the set of the iconic 1997 film that launched them to unparalleled stardom. While shooting the film, Winslet turned 21 and DiCaprio turned 22. They would team up again in 2008 in Revolutionary Road, but while traveling down memory lane, Winslet also couldn't believe DiCaprio's just a few years away from a birthday.

"Do you know Leo just turned 47?" she asked in shock. And, while reminiscing about their fresh faces on the set, Winslet confirmed the reporter's story that DiCaprio complained at the time "about Titanic's arduous production and how miserable he felt."

“I remember! I remember that he was! It wasn’t pleasant for any of us, but we were all in it together," she told The Guardian. "Though he had way more days off than I ever bloody did." For good measure, Winslet couldn't help but dish a zinger to one of her best friends.

"I guess I was raised to be grateful and just get on with it," she said."I didn't feel it was my right to be miserable, and if I was miserable I certainly would not have let a journalist know. There is no way I would have let that slip!"