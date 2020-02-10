Kate Spade Deal of the Day: Save $459 on the Cameron Satchel Bundle

We're giving you the green light to start holiday shopping, because Kate Spade New York is back with another can't-miss deal of the day! Save a whopping $459 when you buy the two-piece Cameron Satchel Bundle -- priced at $169 for today only (regularly $628) on the Kate Spade Surprise Sale website.
This bundle includes the Kate Spade Large Continental Wallet and the Cameron Medium Satchel, both in a pale green shade of Saffiano leather called spring meadow. The satchel, originally $399, is a classic handbag with top zip closure and plenty of space for your on-the-go items. The wallet, originally $229, has multiple compartments and pockets to keep your bills and cards organized stylishly. Score both for $169 by using promo code MAKEITTWO at checkout. If you're not in a bundling mood, you can buy the items separately -- the satchel for $129 and the wallet for $69.
Be sure to check out more deals at the Surprise Sale site with additional handbags, wallets, clothing, jewelry, shoes and accessories up to 75% off through Oct. 6. All sales are final. Currently, the website is offering free ground shipping to the U.S. and Canada. Plus, the regular Kate Spade site also has a great sale section and the newest arrivals.
