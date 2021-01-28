Kate Moss Walks the Runway With 18-Year-Old Daughter Lila

Kate Moss and Lila Grace Moss Hack prove that the model gene is strong in their family!

On Wednesday, the 47-year-old supermodel and her 18-year-old daughter followed one another on the runway for Fendi's Spring-Summer 2021 collection during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

The lookalike mother-daughter duo wowed, with Lila in a pearl-encrusted sheer look and bodysuit and Kate in a steel blue satin dress and oversized earrings.

Kate shares her only child with ex Jefferson Hack, and Lila is clearly following in her mother's stylish footsteps. In addition to being a runway model, Lila is also the face of Marc Jacobs Beauty.

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN/AFP via Getty Images

Kate and Lila certainly aren't the first mother-daughter modeling duo. Cindy Crawford's 19-year-old daughter, Kaia Gerber, has made a name for herself as one of today's top models, while Heidi Klum and her 16-year-old daughter, Leni, recently covered Vogue Germany together.

And as for the Fendi show, Kate and Lila weren't the only stars to walk the runway. Demi Moore, 58, also strutted down the catwalk.