Kate Middleton's Superga Sneakers Are Under $33 on Amazon Summer Sale

Kate Middleton’s Superga sneakers are on sale at Amazon's Big Style Sale! The Duchess of Cambridge’s go-to casual shoes are now $32.79 (regularly $64.95) on Amazon right now.

The deal on the Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneaker comes as part of the Amazon Summer Sale, also called the Big Style Sale. The royal has worn the canvas lace-up kicks multiple times throughout her years as duchess for appearances where she dressed down. She has styled the comfy footwear in a variety of ways from skinny jeans to a blouse-and-culottes combination.

The discount on the pair is also available in multiple colors. In addition to white, the sneakers are offered in shades of blue, black, pink, gray and more. It’s a great pair to rock with so many outfits this summer such as denim shorts and dresses. You'll also find a variety of huge discounts and great markdowns on women's clothing from your favorite brand names at the sales event.

Kate Middleton at the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2019. Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Score the popular, best-selling sneaker style, along with other great sneaker deals, during Amazon Summer Sale 2020. The Amazon fashion sale event also continues to offer discounts on big brands, including Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff, Adidas, Kate Spade and so many more. The Amazon Big Style Sale comes following the postponement of Prime Day.