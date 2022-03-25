Kate Middleton's Best Bold Style Statements From Royal Tour of Caribbean With Prince William

The duchess of fashion! Kate Middleton and Prince William have spent their Caribbean royal tour meeting locals and taking in the rich culture of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas. During their eight-day trip, the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge has sported vibrantly colored outfits while participating in loads of activities, including playing drums at Bob Marley's former home, dancing with crowds, greeting locals, and making formal appearances.

Though she's known for recycling her looks, Kate opted to mostly wear new ensembles during this tour, which she and William took part in to honor Queen Elizabeth II's Platinum Jubilee year.

Take a look at some of her most stunning styles!

Matching the royal blue of the Belize flag, Kate wore a beautiful Jenny Packham lacy two-piece for her arrival in the Caribbean.

In perhaps her most glam getup of the trip, Kate wowed in a sparkly pink gown by The Vampire's Wife at a reception in Belize.

During her first full day of the tour in Belize, Kate rocked a colorful Tory Burch printed dress that allowed her plenty of room to show off her dance moves.

Kate went full Laura Croft in this casual look while touring Belize's Caracol ruins. She paired the white T-shirt and army green pants with white Superga sneakers.

Kate continued to show her love of color in this bright orange vintage Yves St. Laurent belted jacket and white, wide-legged pants while departing from the Belize airport.

Kate put on a sunny look in a bright yellow Roksanda dress while arriving at the Kingston, Jamaica, airport.

While enjoying a day of activities in Kingston, Jamaica, Kate wore a colorful printed sundress thought to be an upcycled vintage piece from the 1950s.

Kate wore a white Alexander McQueen suit while out in Jamaica. She added a pop of color with a tangerine orange blouse and matching handbag.

While her husband wore his military uniform, Kate opted for a traditional British look in a white lacy Alexander McQueen dress and Philip Treacy fascinator hat during a military parade in Kingston, Jamaica.

Kate glittered in green in this off-the-shoulder Jenny Packham gown at a dinner hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica. To accessorize the stunning dress, Kate wore emerald jewelry borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II herself.

On her way out of Jamaica, Kate glowed in a recycled kelly green Emilia Wickstead dress with a large hummingbird brooch on loan from Queen Elizabeth. Kate previously wore the dress to Wimbledon last year, and it's the first look of the tour that's been recycled.

Kate matched the turquoise blue waters of the Bahamas while arriving in Nassau in this beautiful Emilia Wickstead dress and tan suede heels.

