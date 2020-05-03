Kate Middleton Tries Hurling in Ireland With Prince William and Looks Like a Pro

Kate Middleton has been showing off her fitness skills lately. After racing and practicing punches with the sports charity SportsAid last week, the mother of three took on the Irish sport of hurling on Thursday during the last day of her and Prince William's royal visit to Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge both visited the Salthill Knocknacarra GAA Club in Galway, Ireland, where they tried their hand at hurling and Gaelic football. After a few false starts, they were both able to score as the crowd cheered.

Kate wrote a cherry red sweater, black jeans, and New Balance sneakers for the outing, while William also kept it casual in black jeans and a black down jacket.

Goal! After a few false starts, they both William and Kate managed to connect with the sliota and eventually score - to the delight of the crowds 🥅 #RoyalVisitIrelandpic.twitter.com/g9RHWeUdIB — Emily Nash (@emynash) March 5, 2020

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Earlier in the day, Kate opened up about her and William's two eldest children after watching performers from the Galway Community Circus.

“George is starting to learn the guitar," she revealed of their eldest son, 6-year-old Prince George.

She added of her and William's 4-year-old daughter, “Charlotte is really into gymnastics. She’s doing cartwheels, handstands, everything.”

William even showed off his juggling skills at the appearance.

Peter Morrison-Pool/Getty Images

Wow! Who knew our future king could juggle (literally, not just metaphorically)?! #RoyalVisitIrelandpic.twitter.com/k0mENzX5W4 — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 5, 2020

The couple also visited the Tig Coili pub where William spoke with Angela Moran, who was holding a banner from their 2011 wedding.

“He asked about the flag,” she told Town & Country afterwards. “I said to him that I really admired him and Catherine and he said, 'Thank you very much.' I said I love her and he said ‘I do too, nice of you to say so.’”

The couple will return to the United Kingdom after today's official events, and is set to publicly reunite with Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, on Monday, March 9, during the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in London.