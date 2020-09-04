Kate Middleton Teases Prince William About Eating the Family's Chocolate in Quarantine During Cute Video Chat

Prince William and Kate Middleton are hoping to spread positivity and joy among local schoolchildren. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had a sweet video chat with the children of Casterton Primary Academy in Burnley, England, sharing some of the footage from the day on the Kensington Palace Instagram account on Wednesday.

In the video, William and Kate are dressed casually as they speak with the children about their experiences at school. The school is remaining open for the students of key workers like doctors and nurses and vulnerable children.

One little boy expressed pride over his mom, who works for the NHS, the United Kingdom's National Health Service.

"I agree, you should be very proud of her. They're doing an amazing job, all the NHS workers," Kate assured the little boy.

Throughout the video chat, several teachers and students wore sweet bunny ears ahead of the Easter holiday.

"We should have put our bunny ears on!" Kate said.

"That's a strong look!" William agreed.

The couple also gave some insight into what their three kids are up to this Easter.

"There will be a lot of chocolate to eat here," William said of their home with Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, who is almost 2.

"You keep eating it!" Kate called her husband out for his sweet tooth.

The royal family has been hard at work despite not being quarantined. William's father, Prince Charles, tested positive for COVID-19 last month, and after self-isolating, he and his wife, Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, were recently reunited ahead of their 15th wedding anniversary.

For more on how the royals are handling the coronavirus outbreak, watch the clip below: