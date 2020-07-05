Kate Middleton Talks 'Hard' Struggle to Explain the Coronavirus Pandemic to Her Kids

Kate Middleton is struggling like other parents to homeschool her children while also helping them understand what's going on amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“George gets very upset because he just wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects," she told ITV's This Morning on Thursday. "Making spider sandwiches is far cooler than doing literacy work.”

Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 5, were attending the same London school until it was temporarily closed in March due to the quarantine amid coronavirus. Kate is also mom to 2-year-old Prince Louis, and admitted that she's had a difficult time keeping her kids informed without overwhelming them.

"It’s hard to explain to a five and nearly six or seven year old what’s going on,” she noted.

Charlotte recently helped her family pack and deliver food to elderly locals, which her mom showcased in touching birthday photos.

And though the family is currently isolated at their Anmer Hall residence in Norfolk, England, they are managing to keep in touch with their extended family.

“It’s really hard. We hadn’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that, but obviously we’re doing that a lot more now, and actually it’s been really great," Kate revealed. “We try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that, and in some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more face time than perhaps we would have done before but it is difficult."

Both Louis and Charlotte recently celebrated birthdays in quarantine with the royals sharing stunning new portraits of the children taken by Kate. The photography-loving Duchess of Cambridge has since launched the "Hold Still" campaign, urging others to submit photos from quarantine that "capture the spirit, the mood, the hopes, the fears and the feelings of the nation as we continue to deal with the coronavirus outbreak," according to Kensington Palace's press release.

