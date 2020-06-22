Kate Middleton Shares New Family Photos With Kids and Prince Charles Ahead of Prince William's Birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton's kids are growing up so fast! Ahead of the Duke of Cambridge's 38th birthday on Sunday, the couple shared an adorable new family photo taken by the Duchess of Cambridge earlier this month. She later posted even more on Sunday in honor of Father's Day. In one pic, posted on the royal family's social media, Prince George, 6, and Princess Charlotte, 5, are all smiles as they stand on a swing while William is sitting down and holding Prince Louis, 2, in his lap.

Another photo of the four family members shows William laying on the grass with his three kids on top of him.

The family also shared a precious photo of William and his father, Prince Charles, which was taken in December 2019 by Middleton, in honor of Father's Day on Sunday. In the image, the royal father and son grin playfully at the camera while hugging one another. William and Charles are currently quarantined in separate countries amid the coronavirus pandemic. Charles was diagnosed with the coronavirus in March, but only experienced "mild symptoms" and has since recovered.

The latest family photos come weeks after the royal couple also shared a snap of their two eldest kids volunteering to commemorate Volunteers Week, which was celebrated June 1 to June 7 in the U.K.

The photo, also taken by Kate, shows George and Charlotte walking with William as he holds an umbrella.

On Friday during a public appearance, William was presented with a birthday cake by shop owner Paul Brandon during a visit to Smiths the Bakers in King's Lynn, Norfolk.

That same day, Kate also made her first public appearance since entering quarantine due to the coronavirus. The mother-of-three visited Fakenham Garden Centre, an independent, family-run business in Norfolk, England.

Aaron Chown/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meanwhile, as the Cambridges prepare to celebrate William's birthday, ET learned last month that he and Prince Harry are “back in touch."

The restrengthening of their brotherly bond came following a hectic few months which saw their father, Prince Charles, battle the coronavirus, Harry move to North America with his family while stepping down from royal duties, and reported conflict between Meghan Markle and Kate.

"There have been clearly some quite major rifts in that relationship, but things have got better and I know that William and Harry are in touch on the phone,” royal expert Katie Nicholl told ET. “They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch.”

