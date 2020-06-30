Kate Middleton Says Prince George Is 'a Little Grumpy' Because of Younger Brother Prince Louis

Prince George is a bit jealous of his younger brother! During a recent official outing, Kate Middleton opened up about her two sons -- Prince George, 6, and Prince Louis, 2. The Duchess of Cambridge was visiting The Nook to help plant a garden for the East Anglia Children's Hospice in Norfolk, England, when she talked about her own kids' experiences in the garden.

"The children are really enjoying growing their sunflowers," Middleton told the volunteers and families, according to royal reporters. "Louis' is winning, so George is a little grumpy about that!"

Middleton herself planted a sunflower in memory of Fraser Delf after promising his brother, Stui, she would do so on a video call earlier in the week.

An ITV reporter tweeted that Delf's father, Stuart, told ITV that the family was "very humbled" by "such a lovely gesture."

The outing was one of Middleton's first since quarantining from the coronavirus. The royals have been keeping up with their charities and patronages virtually as they self isolate in their respective residences.

For more from the royal family, watch the clip below: