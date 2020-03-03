Kate Middleton Is a Vision in Green as She Lands in Ireland With Prince William: Pics

Ahead of St. Patrick's Day, Kate Middleton and Prince William are showing their Irish pride on a three-day trip to the country. The couple touched down in the city of Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday after taking a commercial Aer Lingus flight from London.

The 38-year-old Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in an all-green ensemble with a vivid lime and kelly green printed Alessandra Rich turtleneck dress, a forest green peacoat, matching shoes, and a kelly green clutch purse. She paired the look with a velvet green headband. The 37-year-old Duke of Cambridge chose to match his wife, sporting a forest green tie.

MICHAEL CHESTER/AFP via Getty Images

MICHAEL CHESTER/AFP via Getty Images

The couple has a full schedule of events over the next three days as they tour the country. Later in the day on Tuesday, they'll meet with the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, and will then visit the Garden of Remembrance, dedicated to those who have lost their lives for Irish independence. They will also attend a reception this evening at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin, hosted by Robin Barnett, the British ambassador to Ireland.

Signing the visitors book pic.twitter.com/eEQ9Qxb8OC — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) March 3, 2020

The visit comes as William's brother, Prince Harry, has just returned to the United Kingdom after relocating to Vancouver Island in Canada with his wife, Meghan Markle. Meghan is joining her husband in London this week where they will attend a variety of events in their final weeks as senior members of the royal family before officially stepping down on March 31.

They are also to reunite with Kate and William at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9.