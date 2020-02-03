Kate Middleton and Prince William to Attend Commonwealth Day Alongside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry

The Fab Four together again! Kate Middleton, Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will publicly reunite on Monday, March 9 for Commonwealth Day. Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will join the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Charles and Camilla, at Westminster Abbey for the annual service.

The two couples attended last year's service when Meghan was in her third trimester of pregnancy.

Prince Harry has already returned to the U.K. for several events, including an eco-tourism summit in Edinburgh, Scotland, last week, and a visit to Abbey Road Studios where he met with rocker Jon Bon Jovi in a recording session to benefit Harry's veteran patronage the Invictus Games.

Meghan will be joining her husband in the U.K. later this week after spending more than a month in Canada where the couple now resides on Vancouver Island. The couple relocated there after announcing their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family and split their time between North America and the U.K.

In addition to Commonwealth Day, the pair is taking on a variety of events during their U.K. visit, both together and solo. They will attend the Endeavor Fund Awards on March 5 and the Mountbatten Music Festival on March 7, in addition to the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9. Harry will also attend the Silverstone Experience with Lewis Hamilton on March 6, and Meghan will be attending events to mark International Women’s Day on March 8.

Meanwhile, Kate and William will be taking an official trip to Ireland from March 3 through 5.

A source previously told ET that the brothers are "talking more and they’re on better footing" after a difficult period.

"The brothers don’t hate each other as has been reported," a royal source told ET, adding that "they do talk."