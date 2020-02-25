Kate Middleton and Prince William Have Date Night at 'Dear Evan Hansen' Performance in London

It's date night for Kate Middleton and Prince William.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stepped out looking chic in coordinated navy looks to attend a charity performance of Dear Evan Hansen in aid of The Royal Foundation at Noel Coward Theatre in London on Tuesday.

Kate, 38, wore a tweed mid-length dress by Eponine that featured crystal buttons. She paired the look with silver, sparkly Jimmy Choo heels and a matching silver clutch. William, 37, donned a navy suit, matching blue tie, with a white button-up and black dress shoes. The two were all smiles as they waved to the crowd and entered the theater.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

The royal couple is set to make an official visit to Ireland next week. The duke and duchess will be out of the country from March 3 to March 5, spending time in Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare, and Galway.

Just a couple of weeks ago, Kate made her first podcast appearance, where the mother of three got candid about motherhood and giving birth to her first child, Prince George. Hours after welcoming the little prince, the couple stepped out to present their newborn baby to the world.

"It was slightly terrifying, I'm not going to lie," Kate recalled on Happy Mum, Happy Baby.

Though she had lots of fears about stepping out, Kate explained why she felt the need to do so as a member of the royal family who had just given birth to the future king of England.

"Everyone had been so supportive and both William and I were really conscious this was something that everyone was excited about and we were hugely grateful for the support that the public has shown us," she said. "For us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important. But equally, it was coupled with a newborn baby and inexperienced parents and the uncertainty about what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions."

