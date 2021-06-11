Kate Middleton and First Lady Jill Biden Meet for First Time and Visit Primary School

Dr. Jill Biden is bringing her teaching skills to the United Kingdom. On Friday, the first lady joined Kate Middleton for a visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, England.

The ladies dressed to impress, with Kate wearing a fitted red dress and nude heels and Jill donning a white dress, pink blazer and nude heels.

While there, the first lady, who is an educator herself, and the Duchess of Cambridge chatted with the children, paid a visit to one of the classrooms and hung out in the farm area of the school. They also received flowers from one of the students.

Kate Middleton and Dr. Jill Biden visit a class at Connor Downs Academy in England on June 11, 2021. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Dr. Jill Biden chat with children feeding a rabbit during their visit to Connor Downs Academy in England on June 11, 2021. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate Middleton and Dr. Jill Biden receive flowers from a student at Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, England, on June 11, 2021. DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

The women also led a roundtable discussion on the importance of early childhood on lifelong outcomes. The visit took place during the first day of the G7 Summit, which is being held across this weekend in Cornwall.

Jill and her husband, President Joe Biden, are in England to meet with the royals and will join Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Charles on Friday evening for a special reception.