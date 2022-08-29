x
Kate Hudson Shares a Hilarious, NSFW Way to Order a Dirty Martini

A famous cocktail with a twist. Kate Hudson has some solid, funny ideas for possible alternate names for a dirty martini. 

The Oscar-nominated actress took to TikTok on Monday to share a hilarious and surprisingly risqué mini-sketch in which she pretends to be ordering a drink at a bar.

"Can I have a dirty martini?" She asks the imaginary bartender, before getting progressively NSFW with her order. Can I have a filthy, dirty little martini?"

"Can I have a little, like, s*** muffin dirty, sleazy martini?" she continues with a wry smile. "Can I have a little whore cookie, skanky martini?"

@thekatehudson Shaken or stirred 🍸 @kingstvodka ♬ original sound - Kate Hudson

For those who don't know the difference between a regular martini and a "s*** muffin, dirty, sleazy martini" (a.k.a a dirty martini) both typically include gin (or alternatively vodka) with vermouth, however, it's made dirty with a splash of olive brine.

Either way, it seems if you go into a bar and use any of these nicknames, it's anyone's guess what you'll end up getting.

For more fun Kate Hudson randomness, check out the video below.

