Kate Hudson Reveals Her Debut Album Will Be Out in 2023

No regrets. That's the battle cry Kate Hudson chanted in her head during the COVID-19 pandemic. And, with that in mind, Hudson got to work.

The 43-year-old actress revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that, for the better part of a year, she's been working on an album. The Almost Famous star said that writing music is not new to her, but it was only recently when she decided to do something about it, and then some.

"I've been making a record for, like, a year," she said. "You know, I had this thing at COVID -- every time you're doing interviews, people are like, 'Do you have any regrets?' I go, 'I'm early 40s. Like, not yet.' But during COVID, I was like, you know, what am I doing?'"

She continued, "I actually write -- I've been writing music since I was 19. And, like, I've never shared it. And so, I just thought, that would be one of my great regrets. Like, I have no expectations. I just want to put a record out, and so I'm doing it."

The Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery star said she's "excited" for next year to come. Jimmy Fallon also extended an invite to return to the show and sing a song, if she's comfortable. Hudson said she would. It's unclear the genre Hudson will be singing or if it will be a full-length album. Whatever the case, Hudson's now accomplished something she's long wanted to do.

Something else on the horizon for the actress? Possibly more kids. Hudson told the beauty online platform Byrdie that, when it comes to more kids, she's not sure if she's done quite yet. Hudson shares 18-year-old Ryder with Chris Robinson, 11-year-old Bingham with Matt Bellamy, and 4-year-old Rani with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

"I’ve been having children my entire adult life," Hudson told Byrdie. "I’ve got my 4-year-old and I’ve got a kid in college. And I don’t even know if I’m done yet. You know, I don’t have that answer yet."