Kate Hudson Gives Rare Interview About Her Marriage to Chris Robinson

Kate Hudson is opening up about her past marriage in a rare interview. The 43-year-old Glass Onion star spoke with longtime pals Erin and Sara Foster on their You're Doing Fine... Just Keep Going podcast when the subject of her relationship with ex-husband Chris Robinson came up.

She said that after meeting Robinson when she was 20 years old she came home from a trip and declared, "I'm marrying this guy."

Hudson said that while her decision might have seemed surprising to outsiders, it very much makes sense in regards to her personality.

"I just like jump in the deep end of everything I do," she explained. "People thought it was impulsive, but it was more like I was just like, 'You know what? I'm just going to dive right into this. I'm not gonna second guess it. I'm in love with him. I'm not gonna pretend like, 'Oh, we should wait.' I'm madly in love and I want to marry him and so I just didn't think twice. And I'm kind of still like that except with a little more wisdom under my belt."

She credited Robinson with teaching her "what it felt like to be unconditionally loved," saying that though their relationship ended up getting "complicated," she thought that it was " the most important moment."

She noted that they "worshipped each other" and "were so in love."

Jim Spellman/WireImage

The former couple tied the knot on New Year's Eve in 2000 when Hudson was 21 and share 19-year-old son Ryder Robinson. They later divorced in 2007. Hudson also shares 11-year-old son Bingham Bellamy with ex Matt Bellamy and 4-year-old daughter Rani Rose Fujikawa with current fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

She also opened up about first meeting Fujikawa when she was pregnant with Ryder. At the time, he was a junior in high school, who hung out with their friend group.

Of course, things didn't get romantic until many years later when Fujikawa invited her on a hike. She initially didn't think her future love had romantic intentions, until she realized he was "nervous."

"There was something about Danny that it was coming from such an honest place that I could tell he just wanted me to see him," she explained. "And so he was nervous and I was like, 'Ok, this is a date.' And I just had to wrap my head around it, and then by the end of the hike I was like, 'He's so great.' He was just so kind, and loving and pure, and in my mind I was like, 'I think I'm ready for a guy that like is that kind, who actually like really likes me, like, I think this could be good.'"

Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The mother of three added that having children at drastically different stages of her own life has come with unique discoveries.

"Having Ryder in my 20s and having Rani are so different. I feel like I'm way more present emotionally with Rani now," she said of her youngest child. "My 20s was so different because I was also traveling all the time, so Ryder was with me everywhere I went. He had no structure, like there was no school environment that he was at all the time, and it was just constant movement."

She added that she feels sorry for her eldest child, saying, "Poor Ryder! I was like, 'We don't need structure!' And now Ryder's had to figure that one out, even though it's also got its charm and you know, he has a whole different set of things that will be very different than Rani, and Bing is also more structured. He had more structure."

These days Hudson said she feels "so much more present" with her kids.

Back in November 2022, Hudson spoke with The Sunday Times about having three kids with three different fathers.

"It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it," she said. "The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours."