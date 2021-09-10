Kate Beckinsale Shares Update From Hospital Bed

Kate Beckinsale wants fans to know she's recovering. On Monday morning, the 48-year-old British actress shared a selfie from her hospital bed, showing her hospital bracelet and the IV in her arm.

"Feeling a lot better," she captioned the pic. "Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x."

She quickly received support from her celebrity pals in the comments section.

Comedian Sarah Silverman, who dated Beckinsale's ex, Michael Sheen, wrote, "Oh my gosh! Friend!"

Actress Andie Macdowell commented, "Oh dear, I'm just catching up, I hope everything's OK ❤️❤️."

Jamie Foxx remarked, "Get well lioness."

According to TMZ, Beckinsale was rushed to a hospital in Las Vegas on Friday after her back went out. The website reports that the situation was so serious that the Serendipity star, who is currently in Las Vegas shooting the movie Prisoner's Daughter, was brought to the hospital in an ambulance.

ET has reached out to Beckinsale's rep for comment on her hospitalization.