Kate Beckinsale Celebrates 48th Birthday With Daughter Lily Sheen After Spending Two Years Apart

Kate Beckinsale and her 22-year-old daughter, Lily Sheen, have reunited just in time to celebrate a very special occasion.

Beckinsale revealed last week during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan that she and Lily, whom she shares with ex-husband Michael Sheen, had been apart for two years.

"I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything and also then I went to Canada working and she couldn't come see me," Beckinsale explained. "Two years of not seeing your child is just the most preposterous thought. Thank god for FaceTime and all that."

She added that she and her daughter were "panicking" that they'd look "really old" to one another.

Fortunately the pair reunited in New York City this week, looking as fresh as ever, just in time to celebrate Beckinsale's 48th birthday. Lily, clad in a fitted mint green dress, presented her mom, who rocked a sparkly black dress, with a birthday cake.

The British actress had a star-studded bash with Rita Ora, director Taika Waititi, Jai Courtney, Laverne Cox, Sarah Silverman, Molly Shannon, Paris Jackson, and Anya Taylor Joy in attendance.

"The best birthday love love love love love 💕" Beckinsale captioned some pictures from the event.

Lily also posted a series of pics from the celebration, featuring her boyfriend David Schechter.

"Big bday people (ignore my expression)," Lily captioned the post.

Beckinsale commented, writing, "Me baby me hot smart baby 😍."