Kardashian Family Friend Simon Huck Gets Engaged -- See Kim, Kourtney and Khloe's Reactions!

Simon Huck just popped the question!

The 36-year-old PR executive, who is good friends with the Kardashian family, proposed to his longtime boyfriend, Phil Riportella, who works in finance startups, on Saturday.

For the beachside proposal, Huck got down on one knee in front of a message that read, "You better say yes," which he had spelled out in large stones.

According to a source, the proposal happened on the four-year anniversary of the day they met. The source adds that Montauk, New York, where the engagement took place, is a special place for the couple as it’s where they spend their summers.

There are no wedding plans yet and the couple will likely enjoy a long engagement, the source notes.

"HE SAID YES!!!!!!!!!!" Huck captioned his and Riportella's engagement pics on Instagram. "It's about time!!!!!" Riportella quipped in his post.

The Kardashian family was delighted by the news, with Kim Kardashian West commenting, "OMG THIS IS SOOOOOOOOO EXCITING!!!!! CONGRATS!!!!!"

"OH MY GOD!!!! Congratulations 🍾 I’m so beyond happy for you!!!!!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Khloe Kardashian wrote.

"WHAT?!" Kourtney Kardashian chimed in. "F**king finally!! ❤️"

Kendall Jenner got in on the love too, commenting, "YAY!! congrats ❤️❤️❤️"

Sofia Richie, who's currently dating Kourtney's ex, Scott Disick, also celebrated, writing, "Omg😍😍😍Congrats," while fellow Kardashian pal Jonathan Cheban wrote, "OMG. Whattttttt! 🍾"

Celebs including Sophia Bush, Andy Cohen, Jenna Bush Hager, Brooklyn Decker, Hailey Bieber and Olivia Palermo also expressed their congratulations.

Instagram

Instagram

Watch the video below for more celeb engagement news.