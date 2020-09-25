Karamo Brown Splits From Fiancé Ian Jordan After 10 Years Together

Karamo Brown revealed on Friday that he quietly broke up with his longtime love, Ian Jordan, three months ago. The 39-year-old Queer Eye star broke the news on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Brown had a candid discussion with guest host Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and said he and Jordan, a director, split after 10 years of dating and that there was no cheating involved. The two got engaged in May 2018, and ET was exclusively at sbe's HYDE Sunset in Los Angeles at the time, where Brown popped the question. The couple planned to tie the knot this summer, though it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Brown revealed on Friday that the wedding is now completely off.

"It was postponed because of the pandemic, but now it's actually postponed officially, because my fiancé and I, we were together for 10 years, and we broke up about three and a half months ago," Brown said. "We were distracted by so much -- with the kids, and our careers -- that during that time, I had to really say, 'How is our communication? How are other parts of our lives? Are we growing in the same place?'"

"We're not 20 anymore, so it wasn't just, 'Oh, I'm not going to text you anymore' — it was like, we have a family and a home," he continued. "How do we separate this? And it was hard. We went to virtual counseling, we did a lot of things. But eventually I was like, this is a moment where I need to decide, is my happiness important? And once I made that decision, I said, you know, we are going to have to break up."

Brown said the two were still completely amicable.

"We're still good friends," he said. "It's very nice when it's like, 'I still love you and support you.' I want him to be happy, he wants me to be happy."

"But yeah, no more wedding, so if y'all got any friends...!" he joked. "I'm lying, I'm not ready to move on that quick, I'm not ready."

Back in 2018, Brown proposed to Jordan by planning a surprise birthday party for him, then later getting down on one knee. "You are the funniest man I know, the kindest man, my biggest cheerleader," Brown emotionally told Jordan at the time. "You made me feel like I could do anything."

ET spoke to the two after the big moment, and they couldn't have been more in love.

"There's no one in my life who makes me want to be a better person," Jordan told ET. "Not just for myself, but for our family."

Brown added, "The moment that he stepped in to be a stepfather to my kids, you just can't ask for someone better than that. I just feel so much love. I mean, this exciting time of our life for the show being a success, having my kids here, my son's mother, family, the love of my life. This is it."

In May, Brown re-proposed to Jordan, and shared the video on Instagram.

"Ian, as you know, I love you very much. And after this quarantine, I realized how much I love you," Brown told Jordan. "And we were supposed to be getting married but now that's getting canceled 'cause of corona. And also you lost your engagement ring. So I decided to ask you to marry me again and bought you another engagement ring."

"I’m Engaged... Again!" Brown captioned his post. "During this quarantine, I have fallen even deeper in love with my fiancé @theianjordan. So on his bday, which is also our anniversary, I proposed again."

"Our wedding has been canceled/postponed like so many other people but I still wanted to celebrate our love," he added. "I love you Sugah! ❤️❤️❤️."

