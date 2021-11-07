Kanye West Spotted With Model Vinetria at Donda Academy Game

Kanye West was spotted with model Vinetria.

The two were photographed sitting court side at the debut Donda Academy basketball game in Minneapolis. In photos and video shared on social media by attendees, Kanye is seen wearing a brown-and-blue jacket with black jeans, while the model is dressed in an all-black ensemble.

The model posted an Instagram Story video in which Kanye is seen performing during the basketball game. Donda Academy is a private, non-affiliated high school in Los Angeles that is dedicated to developing the next generation of leaders."

The model also appeared to have attended Kanye's Sunday Service last week.

Kanye and Vinetria's sighting comes after his Drink Champs interview, in which he said he was not ready to stop calling Kim Kardashian his wife. The interview dropped this past week, but was filmed Oct. 24.

The artist first references Kim, who filed for divorce in February, as his "wife," adding, "'Cause she's still my wife, it ain't no paperwork."

He went on to express his desire to remain married to the reality star, calling out her joke about their divorce in her recent Saturday Night Live monologue.

"SNL making my wife say I divorced her on TV, 'cause they just wanted to get that bar off," he said. "And I ain't ever seen the papers. We're not even divorced. 'Cause that ain't no joke to me."

The 44-year-old rapper also stated that his kids -- North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2 -- want then to continue their marriage. Since Kim filed for divorce, Kanye was also previously linked to Irina Shayk.

Meanwhile on Sunday, Kanye dedicated his Sunday Service to the victims of the Astroworld tragedy, which left eight dead and many more injured.