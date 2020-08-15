Kanye West Says It's an 'Honor to Run Against' Kamala Harris in 2020 Election

If his latest tweet is any indication, Kanye West is still seriously considering his run for president of the United States.



Three days after presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden announced that Kamala Harris will be his vice-presidential running mate, the 43-year-old rapper has reacted to the historic nomination.



West took to Twitter with a vintage photo, presumably of his late mother, Donda West. Alongside the black-and-white snapshot, he composed a message to Harris.



"I know my mom and Kamala Harris would have been friends ... congratulations on being the democratic Vice President nominee," he wrote.



The "Stronger" rapper ended the tweet by attempting to manifest the future, saying, "... all love and respect from the future president. It’s an honor to run against you."

I know my mom and Kamala Harris would have been friends ... congratulations on being the democratic Vice President nominee 🙏🏾 ... all love and respect from the future president 🕊 It’s an honor to run against you pic.twitter.com/5NYcyq9Gob — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

Harris has not responded.

West announced that he was running for president on the Fourth of July. He seems to be serious about running, though he has missed the deadline to be on the ballot in a number of states. He is still trying to get his name on the ballot in as many as possible, with Oklahoma being the first to confirm he would be on theirs as an independent. The father of four has also filed for the presidential election ballot in New Jersey, Missouri and Illinois.



As for Harris, celebs have reacted quite positively to her VP nomination, including Taylor Swift -- who tweeted simply, "YES!" -- and Joe Jonas.

Let’s go! @KamalaHarrispic.twitter.com/3SddhWPcbS — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 12, 2020

Speaking of Swift, West seemingly tweeted shade at the "Lover" singer on Friday, resurrecting the feud between West, his wife, Kim Kardashian West, and Swift. He posted a series of odd or blurry photos and lots of random emojis and his thoughts on them to Twitter, including one photo of a snake winding itself up a metal rod.



"Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why ... I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis," West wrote alongside the photo.

Not gonna use a snake emoji cause you know why ... I’m not sure if Christians are allowed to use snake emojis 🤔 pic.twitter.com/CUR6SSRNqP — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

Snakes famously became part of Swift's Reputation touring motif after she took issue with West's lyrics about her in his 2016 song, "Famous." The Keeping Up With the Kardashian star tweeted snake emojis as she took her husband's side in the long, receipt-strewn war of words between the musicians, and Swift fans would go on to flood the reality star's timeline with their own snake emojis on the one-year anniversary of Kardashian West's tweet.