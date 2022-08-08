Kanye West Reacts to Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson's Breakup in the Most Kanye Way Possible

The 45-year-old rapper, who made countless headlines for sharing his unfiltered thoughts on the Saturday Night Live alum's relationship with West's estranged wife earlier this year, got back on Instagram Monday morning to throw in one more dig at Pete's expense. News broke on Friday that Kim and Pete had called it quits after nine months of dating.

In Kanye's caption-less post on Instagram, he simply shared a fake headline from The New York Times, reading, "Skete Davidson Dead at Age 28." In tiny font below, West addressed his ongoing feud with Kid Cudi by writing, "Kid Cudi meant to play funeral but fearful of bottle throwers."

The dig comes as Kim's lawyer, Laura Wasser, told a judge on Friday that her client and Ye were getting along amid their divorce proceedings.

"The parties are getting along and are in communication," she said. At the hearing, a Dec. 14 trial date was scheduled to settle unresolved issues pertaining to their divorce, such as shared property, which had been a point of contention.

While the divorce proceedings continue, Kim and Kanye are focused on co-parenting their four children -- North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3. A source tells ET, "Kim and Kanye have been co-parenting in a healthy way lately. Things are cordial between them. Being a great dad has always been very important to Kanye and his main goal is to keep his children happy. He has been trying to keep any intense emotions out of anything and focus on what matters most to him, which is taking care of his family."

Kim, who filed for divorce from Kanye in February 2021 after six years of marriage, was declared legally single back in March.

But things weren't so rosy back then between her and Kanye. At that point, things appeared contentious, with Kanye taking issue with Kim's claims that he had "been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private matters and co-parenting on social media."

Since then, they've made up a lot of ground. Back in June, Kim dubbed him the "best dad" in a Father's Day tribute. Just recently, Kim shared snaps with her daughters, North and Chicago, sporting bold, futuristic-style Yeezy sunglasses in support of Kanye.

Meanwhile, a source tells ET that Kim and Pete's relationship fizzled because "the spark between" them "faded" and Kim "didn't feel ready for something serious with him."

The source added, "They had tons of chemistry, and still do, but she kind of wants to be single and date. Kim still adores Pete and will always be friends with him. She still thinks he's the nicest and sweetest guy in the world and there's no drama or anything weird between them now."

"She felt like Pete was the extreme opposite of Kanye and it was good for her then," the source continued. "She initially thought it would be a fun fling, but then it got more serious when they were spending so much time together. Kim wasn't feeling like she was willing to settle down with him just yet."