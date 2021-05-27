Kanye West Makes First Appearance in Final Season of 'KUWTK' to Help Kim Present Massive Gift to Kris Jenner

Kanye West is known for his lavish and thoughtful gifts, and he lent his expertise to Kim Kardashian West on Thursday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The rapper makes his first appearance in the final season, helping Kim with an incredible gift to her mother, Kris Jenner, for Kris' 65th birthday in November.

For Kris' 65th birthday, Kim worked with a stylist to style 65 new looks for Kris, buying incredible designer pieces and having them custom tailored to her mom's measurements and personal style. Kanye helped to present the gift in their home, rearranging the different looks and the mannequins.

"Kanye must have moved this thing around so many times just to make sure it looks really dramatic for when my mom walks in," Kim said.

Kris was definitely stunned by the gesture when she and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, walked in the Wests' home.

Kim told her, "Since you're 65, I have created an experience for you... For your 65th birthday, I know how hard it's been for you to find clothes to wear and dress yourself, so I wanted to help you out."

"These are for me?" Kris asked in disbelief. "This is just the gift that keeps on giving."

Kris said she was "speechless" at the thoughtful gesture.

"I cannot believe what I'm walking into," she said. "This is one of the biggest surprises I've ever had in my entire life. I never thought anything like this would happen to me, because it's certainly so generous, so kind. The time and the energy that Kim took is the most amazing gift I've ever seen in my life... It's like my very own Met Ball."

"This has to go down as one of the best days of my life," she also shared.

Kim was just glad her mom enjoyed the gift.

"It makes me so happy that she appreciates this," she said. "Because I did ultimately put in a lot of work and I just want her to be happy and look good and feel confident."

In February, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after six years of marriage. A source previously told ET that Kim won't shy away from addressing her highly publicized marriage issues with Kanye on the final season of KUWTK.

In an episode earlier this month, Kim shared what Kanye told her about her and her family's decision to end KUWTK after its 20th season.

"I mean, he's like, 'Whatever makes you happy,' you know?" she told her friend, publicist Simon Huck, over the phone.