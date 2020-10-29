Kanye West Features Kardashian Family Kids in Yeezy Christian Academy Promo

Kanye West is launching his latest endeavor. The 43-year-old rapper took to Twitter on Thursday to share a promotional video for what appears to be a new school called the Yeezy Christian Academy.

In the clip, a group of young children, including his and Kim Kardashian West's daughter, North, and Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's two oldest kids, Mason and Penelope, share messages of hope.

"Dear future, we still believe in you," the children say. "We believe in our families. In our future, we will hear. Our future has homes for everyone. Our future has food for everyone. Our future has love. Jesus loves everyone. Let's lead with love. Our future is waiting on us!"

West has been teasing the new school on Twitter recently, sharing videos of man in a face mask playing music with the caption, "Some Monday morning joy at YEEZY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY," earlier this week.

He also shared a video of children singing along to the piano before panning the camera to himself with his daughter, North, sitting on his shoulders.

The school uniforms are matching blue T-shirts that say "YCA" in black letters and blue pants. The students appear to enjoy the outdoors and gardens while also learning in blue rooms with chalk drawings on the walls.

West first announced the Yeezy Christian Academy in a tweet in September, sharing the five "founding pillars" of the school were "faith, music, communication, collaboration, and creativity."

No details have been shared about whether the school will be open to the public or whether it is a fully certified institution of learning.