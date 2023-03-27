Kansas City Chiefs Superfan Accused of Bank Robbery Goes Missing, $1 Million Bond Warrant Issued

Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xavier Babudar -- who gained fame for his fun antics during games before his arrest in December for allegedly robbing a bank -- has gone missing. Now, a judge has issued a $1 million bond warrant for his arrest.

Babudar, 28, was set to show up to court on Monday for his arraignment, as he faces charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon as well as assault while masked or disguised. Babudar is accused of robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in Bixby, Oklahoma.

Katie Keleher, Director of Communications & Community Outreach for the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office, confirmed to ET on Monday that "a judge issued a $1 million bond warrant for Xaviar Babudar after he did not appear at his district court arraignment this morning."

"He allegedly removed his ankle monitor," Keleher said, adding, "We have filed a felony charge of removing an electronic monitoring device."

Tulsa County Inmate Information Center

Michael Lloyd, the bail bondsman responsible for Babudar's bond, told ESPN on Monday that Babudar -- who was arrested in December and released on bond in February -- had been staying at a hotel while awaiting arraignment.

On Saturday, Lloyd was notified that Babudar's electronic ankle monitor has been removed without authorization. When Lloyd went to the hotel, Babudar was nowhere to be found, and the monitor -- which had been cut from Babudar's ankle -- was found in the woods near the hotel.

Babudar's lawyer, Tracy Tiernan, appeared in court on Monday and reportedly told the judge that it had been over a week since he had contact with his client.

Babudar has a large following on social media for his role as a Kansas City Chiefs superfan, who goes by the name ChiefsAholic. He famously hadn't missed a game in years, and would often show up dressed in a wolf mask and jersey.

When released on bond in February, Babudar requested to be allowed to travel to Arizona to see the Chiefs play in the Super Bowl -- which they went on to win. However, his motion to travel was denied.

ET has reached out to Babudar's lawyer for comment.