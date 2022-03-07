Kane Brown Praises 'Superwoman' Wife Katelyn After Welcoming Their Second Baby (Exclusive)

Kane Brown has nothing but praise for his wife, Katelyn, after they welcomed their second child in late December.

The happy couple walked the red carpet the 2022 ACM Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Monday, and the celebrated country crooner spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about welcoming baby daughter, Kodi Jane.

"It's awesome, man. My wife's a Superwoman, so she's got her sleeping through the night," Brown said in awe. "It's been an awesome transition."

Brown and his wife are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Kingsley, and the singer said he's looking forward to the future, when Kodi starts to gesture and talk.

"I'll be really excited whenever she's around Kingsley's age and she can start talking and communicating," Kane shared. "But right now it's just been awesome."

According to Brown, Kingsley has really embraced having a sibling, and the singer said his little girl is "overly doing it" when it comes to showing affection.

"You know, she kisses her all the time, but she doesn't realize she's putting her weight on her," he said with a laugh. "But yeah, she's killing it [as a big sister]."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, announced the arrival when they shared a sweet photo to Instagram on Dec. 31, showing them in the hospital as Katelyn lovingly cradled their newest bundle of joy.

"New year, new family member," his caption read. "Welcome to the family Kodi Jane. Secrets finally out."

The pair had kept their pregnancy journey a secret this time around, and Brown said it was no easy feat.

"I was really excited to tell people and really excited for people to find out," he shared. "It was hard though, you know. We were in public so I was like... covering her up when people were around so, it was tough."

The 57th Academy of Country Music Awards streams on Amazon Prime Video on Monday, March 7 at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT.