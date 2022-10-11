Kane Brown, Ciara and More Stars to Perform at 2022 CMT Artists of the Year

The countdown to CMT Artists of the Year is on -- and this year's performers have just been unveiled.

When fans tune in to the annual event on Friday, viewers will get to see a lineup of country music's brightest stars grace the stage at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center. Included in the 2022 roster of performers are honorees Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown and Lainey Wilson. But that's not all -- Riley Green will also perform in honor of Luke Combs and Walker Hayes is set to team up with Ciara for a brand new collaboration.

In addition to the music, the celebration will also feature a bevy of celebrity presenters, including Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Rascal Flatts' Gary LeVox, Kelsea Ballerini, Shane McAnally and Yellowstone's Kelsey Asbille. Racing legend Dale Earnhardt, Jr. is also set to make a remote presentation to Combs from his annual Dale Jr. Foundation charity event in North Carolina.

Viewers can watch one of country music's biggest nights unfold on Friday, Oct. 14 at 9/8c on CMT.

The CMT Artists of the Year honorees of 2022 include Jackson -- this year's Artist of a Lifetime -- as well as Pearce, Johnson, Brown, Combs and Hayes. Wilson is this year's Breakout Artist of the Year.