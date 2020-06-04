Kane Brown and John Legend's TV Debut and More Standout Performances From ACM's 'Our Country'

Some of the biggest names in country music came together, at least in spirit, for the star-studded TV special ACM Presents: Our Country, bringing fans and viewers fun, powerful performances from their homes.

With the ongoing coronavirus outbreak forcing nearly everyone to stay indoors due to social distancing efforts, the Academy of Country Music had to postpone the 2020 ACM Awards -- but they still wanted to bring fans a big night of fun and joy amid the crisis.

Whether it was strumming a guitar while sitting alone on a couch or performing on the front porch, the self-taped musical performances really conveyed a sense of unity and support.

From Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani serenading viewers to Kane Brown and John Legend's TV debut of their new song, here's a roundup of all the standout performances from Sunday's jam-packed special.



Kane Brown and John Legend

If the ACM Awards had gone off as planned, Brown and Legend would have taken the stage together for their television debut of their collaboration, "Last Time I Say Sorry." While that was no longer an option, the pair didn't want to let the opportunity go to waste.

"It's awful that we can't do the ACMs this year, but the ACMs have made it where we get do this for y'all from our house, even though we're quarantined," Brown said, before welcoming Legend via shared video chat. "I'm excited we get to share it… [even though] it's weird that were doing it this way, but I feel like we got this."

"Yeah, here's our live first performance of it," Legend said excitedly, before correcting himself, "Well, somewhat live."

Keith Urban

The Country singer joined the show from his home recording studio, and started things off with a message of gratitude and appreciation. Along with thanking those who risk their health every day during the coronavirus outbreak, he celebrated the healing power of music.

"We all say thank you so much to all the first responders out there, everybody in the healthcare field, all over. We thank you so much. The public safety officers as well, we say thank you," Urban shared. "There is an insurmountable amount of people who are out there on the front lines, working day and night and risking so much for so many."

"This is a very, very strange time and the one thing I believe is that music is an incredible healing mechanism. An incredible way for us to come together and connect, especially at times like this," he added.

Urban -- who was set to host the awards this year, and still plans to host when the show goes off in September -- continued: "I miss being around people. I miss being able to play live music and be around people and be together."

"We wrote this song a while ago. It's called "Wasted Time," he added, "but I feel in some ways it's taken on a different kind of meaning right now."



Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani

The lovely duo are self-isolating together at their home in Oklahoma, and the pair were a beacon of love and kindness as they performed a duet together for the star-studded special.

With a toasty bonfire flickering behind them, the lovebirds belted out a heartwarming performance of "Nobody But You," and it made it very clear that they are making the most of their time together.



Carrie Underwood

The "Cry Pretty" songstress joined fans from her own living room where she enjoyed a glass of wine and shared a special message of unity. She then broke into an amazing rendition of the situationally appropriate, "Drinking Alone."

"We're not really alone, we're alone together," she shared with a smile. "And that's how we're going to get through this mess."



Miranda Lambert

The country queen sat out on her idyllic front porch at her home in Tennessee, where she strummed a guitar and sang "Bluebird" while recording her performance on her iPad.

"I just want to remind everybody that we're here, in it together-- thank goodness for technology that we can still connect," Lambert shared, before her performance. "I want to remind everybody to lean in to your music, lean in to your guitars and your pianos and your voices, and let that heal you, because music is medicine. I've said it before and I'll say it again."



Shania Twain

The "From This Moment On" singer delivered a performance from her backyard barn during the special, with her horse and dog making an adorable appearance.

"These are crazy times, but we're gonna do what we always do, and pull together to get through it. From our homes to your homes, with stories, songs, and all of us because let's face it, we're all in this together," Twain shared, before starting her first song of the night, "Honey, I'm Home."

She went on to belt out "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" with her horse right by her side.



Lady Antebellum

The celebrated musical trio all played from separate locations as they performed "What I'm Leaving For," and they got some adorable help from their kids.

While Hillary Scott introduced the number, she was joined, via edited-together video, by Dave Haywood -- in his home studio -- and Charles Kelley, who held his adorable 4-year-old son, Ward, in his lap as he belted out the song's vocals.

Haywood's video also had a few unintended cameos from his son, Cash, who occasionally popped up behind his dad to make faces and generally goof off for the cameras. It was a perfect encapsulation of what every parent deals with when working from home and having to sign into a Zoom meeting.

ACM Presents: Our Country also freatured heartfelt messages and performances from Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, Kelsea Ballerini, Old Dominion, Eric Church, Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker, Thomas Rhett, Brandi Carlile, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Dierks Bentley, Florida Georgia Line and Sheryl Crow.

Gayle King opened Sunday's special with a meaningful message about the power of music during these trying times, and the veteran newswoman opened up to ET on Friday about the plethora of performances fans could expect from the musical spectacular.

"We were all ready for the big night [in] April, but the coronavirus changed everything,” King, 65, said. “The genius of this is that all the superstars of country music [have] done special performances from their home that they shot themselves.

"So, you've got Lady Antebellum [at] one, two, three different locations. You've got Blake and Gwen fireside in Oklahoma singing ‘Nobody But You’ with her brother doing the camera.”

“You've got Brad Paisley and Darius Rucker with Brad's wife Kimberly doing the camera, and Kane Brown and John Legend wrote a song together and they do it in two different locations,” King continued. “You name the people, they're there -- it's unbelievable."

King added that she thinks the special reflects how country musicians are some of the “kindest, most humble, nicest, most generous” humans.

Check out the video below for more on ACM Presents: Our Country. As for the 2020 Academy of Country Music Awards, the show -- which will be hosted by country crooner Keith Urban -- is now scheduled for Sept. 16.