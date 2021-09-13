Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Makes Her Met Gala Debut

Ella Emhoff is definitely solidifying herself as a fashion it girl. The stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris made her Met Gala debut on Monday.

Emhoff, whose father is Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art wearing Adidas by Stella McCartney. The 22-year-old rocked a red diamond mesh body suit with red high-shine trousers, which she paired with Adidas by Stella McCartney Earthlight trainers embellished with red diamonds.

The budding fashion star accessorized with jewelry by Cartier, and Stella McCartney Eyewear.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images

This year's Met Gala theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," an exploration of the nation’s sartorial identity and a deep dive into American ingenuity. According to the press release, the exhibition opens Sept. 18 and will highlight "everything from the luxe ease of Halston's '70s glamour to Rodarte's ethereal edge and Kerby Jean-Raymond's powerful political vision for Pyer Moss."

