Kamala Harris Becomes First Sitting Vice President to Take Part in a Pride Event

Kamala Harris is celebrating the LGBTQIA+ community. Harris became the first sitting vice president to march in a Pride event on Saturday, as she and husband Doug Emhoff participated in Capital Pride in Washington, D.C.

The vice president wore a white "love is love" T-shirt with a coral blazer, while Emhoff sported a shirt reading "love first" in rainbow letters. The couple had big smiles on their faces as they walked with other attendees, with Harris shouting "Happy Pride!"

The politician also briefly spoke at the march, where she advocated for the passage of the Equality Act, which would enshrine legal security for LGBTQIA+ Americans, including protections to cover federally funded programs, employment, housing, loan applications, education and public accommodations.

"We need to make sure that our transgender community and our youth are all protected. We need, still, protections around employment and housing," Harris said, according to multiple reports. "There is so much more work to do, and I know we are committed."

The @VP and @SecondGentleman are on the move at Capital Pride 🌈 pic.twitter.com/F27RxDaoHJ — Peter Velz (@PeterVelz46) June 12, 2021

Emhoff later shared a photo of himself and Harris at the event on Twitter. "Happy #Pride Month, everyone!" he wrote.

Harris also shared a video message on Twitter on Sunday, writing alongside, "LGBTQ Americans, I want you to know: We see you. We hear you. President Joe Biden and I will not rest until everyone has equal protection under the law. Happy #Pride."

LGBTQ Americans, I want you to know: We see you. We hear you. President Joe Biden and I will not rest until everyone has equal protection under the law. Happy #Pride. pic.twitter.com/HSEkOyZyLe — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 13, 2021

On Saturday, the five-year anniversary of the Pulse nightclub shooting, the White House revealed that Biden will sign legislation that will designate the club as a national memorial.

"We must drive out hate and inequities that contribute to the epidemic of violence and murder against transgender women — especially transgender women of color," the White House statement said. "We must create a world in which our LGBTQ+ young people are loved, accepted, and feel safe in living their truth."