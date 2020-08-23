Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff Celebrate 6 Years of Marriage: See Their Wedding Pic!

Happy anniversary to Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff! Amid all the excitement of Harris joining the Democratic presidential ticket alongside Joe Biden, she and her husband celebrated six years of marriage.

Harris and Emhoff, both 55, marked the occasion on Saturday with heartfelt posts dedicated to one another.

"Dearest Kamala: here’s to us, our family, friends and our beautiful life together. Wouldn’t change a thing. Happy Anniversary! Love, D," Emhoff captioned a photo from their courthouse wedding.

Harris' sister, Maya, officiated the ceremony, SF Gate reported at the time. The wedding was a beautiful blending of the bride and groom's two cultures, with a flower garland placed around Emhoff's neck to honor Harris' Indian heritage, and the service ending with the pair breaking a glass per Emhoff's Jewish tradition.

Harris shared a more recent photo of her and Emhoff, writing, "@douglasemhoff, there’s no one I’d rather be with on this journey. Happy anniversary!"

Emhoff and Harris were set up on a blind date in 2013 by a close friend when she was serving as California's Attorney General. The politician detailed their first meeting in her book, The Truths We Hold, revealing that Emhoff first texted her from a Lakers game and called her the next day leaving a long voicemail.

“He thought his voicemail had been disastrous and that he’d likely never hear from me again,” Harris wrote at the time, per The Washington Post. “He had to restrain himself from calling again and leaving another long-winded message trying to explain the first one.”

The day after their first date, Emhoff emailed Harris to cut to the chase.

“I’m too old to play games or hide the ball,” the email read. “I really like you, and I want to see if we can make this work.”

Emhoff proposed to Harris about a year later, and she accepted. Harris became stepmom -- or "Momala," as they call her -- to Emhoff's two grown children, and Emhoff established himself as her No. 1 fan, often accompanying her on the campaign trail.

