Kaley Cuoco Welcomes Two Piglets to Her Family and You'll Swoon Over These Cuties!

Plenty of celebs have been fostering and adopting dogs amid the coronavirus crisis, but leave it to Kaley Cuoco to adopt a different -- but still very cute -- kind of pet!



The Big Bang Theory star took to Instagram on Friday to show fans the two new additions to her family: piglets!



The little guys are named Leeroy and Wilbur, and Cuoco was gifted them by her friend, Tracey Wade.



"I got the best quarantine surprise today!... My ❤️ can barely handle it," the 34-year-old actress wrote on Instagram.



"Anything 4 legged is always welcome at our ranch! 🧑🏻‍🌾👨‍🌾," she added.

In her Instagram Story, Cuoco shared videos as she held the black-and-white piglet, laughing and looking shocked as he cried away while her husband, Karl Cook, joked, "You're an absolute natural, honey!"



She explained that it's normal for them to cry like that and that "we have to hold them for a few weeks so they start feeling comfortable at home." The blonde beauty said it shouldn't take long but admitted that "yes they are loud babies!"

But don't worry, she got a smile and possibly a wink, too!

Cuoco is a well-known animal lover. She's already got three dogs, Norman, Dumpy and Luz -- her Instagram handle even used to be @normancook rather than her own name (which it is now) -- and a mini horse named Shmooshy. She and Cook have fostered dwarf ponies over the years as well.

Not only that, but Cuoco is an avid horseback rider and competitor, while Cook is a professional equestrian, and thee couple lives on a ranch (finally together -- thanks, quarantine!).

