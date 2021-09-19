Kaley Cuoco Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Split From Karl Cook at 2021 Emmys

Kaley Cuoco is flying solo as she attends the 2021 Emmy Awards. The 35-year-old Flight Attendant star stepped out on Sunday looking gorgeous on the red carpet for television's biggest night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Cuoco looked sunny and bright in a beautiful Vera Wang neon yellow gown. The dress featured a bustier top with a sweetheart neckline, ruffled shoulder straps and a front split. She accessorized the dress with matching ankle-strap sandals and jewelry from De Beers Jewellers.

Cuoco is nominated for her Lead Actress role on The Flight Attendant and the show itself has earned an Outstanding Comedy Series nomination. Cuoco was previously nominated for a Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award for the role.

Rich Fury/Getty Images

This marks Cuoco's first public appearance since announcing her split from estranged husband Karl Cook after three years of marriage earlier this month. The former couple announced the news in a joint statement.

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said at the time. "We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.