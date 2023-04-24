Kaley Cuoco Celebrates First Anniversary With Tom Pelphrey, Shares Family Pic: 'Eternally Grateful For You'

It's been a banner year for Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey! The couple celebrated their first anniversary together over the weekend and rang in the occasion with their newborn daughter, Matilda.

The Big Bang Theory alum shared a two-slide carousel on Instagram, beginning with a loved-up selfie of the couple she dubbed "How it started." In the second image, representing "How it's going," the family poses together as Cuoco holds up their daughter and makes a sweet pouting face.

"Cheers to a year with you @tommypelphrey," Cuoco captioned the post. "Eternally grateful for you and what we have. I love you, bub!"

The pair met at the season 4 premiere of the Netflix series Ozark last year.

Pelphrey, who played the troubled Ben Davis in the Netflix drama, was on-hand as one of the show's stars. Cuoco attended that evening as a guest of her manager -- who also happens to be Pelphrey's manager, Cuoco told ET at the premiere of her film Meet Cute back in September.

"I went inside, I was so excited, and we met there -- and it was love at first sight," Cuoco marveled to ET. "He's the cutest of all."

The duo made their relationship Instagram official on May 3 and stepped out together at the Emmy Awards ceremony in September. The following month, they revealed that they were expecting a baby girl.

"Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023💕 beyond blessed and over the moon," Cuoco wrote alongside a photo of herself and Pelphrey holding up a slice of cake with pink icing. "… I 💓you @tommypelphrey!!!"

Since welcoming their daughter on March 30, Cuoco has been generous with sharing snapshots of their bundle of joy.

Back in February, Cuoco told ET that she was going to be winging it when it came to motherhood.

"I have no plan, and I've read zero books so that's the type of mom I will be," she said. "All the ways I'm not like a prepper. I'm just not that way. It's gonna be great, I trust the process. Tom has googled enough for the both of us. He could probably deliver this baby at this point."

Cuoco added, "I'm just like, 'It's gonna be great.' But that's how I’ve gone through life. I think nowadays we get so caught up, right? We didn't even have all this stuff at our fingertips and now it's almost too much."