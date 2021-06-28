Kaia Gerber Wishes Boyfriend Jacob Elordi a Happy Birthday With a Shirtless Pic of Him

Kaia Gerber is celebrating her boyfriend, Jacob Elordi, on his special day. The Kissing Booth star turned 24 years old on June 26, and Gerber took to Instagram with a sweet message and a sexy picture of her beau.

The 19-year-old model shared a shirtless picture of Elordi lying down in bed, writing, "happy birthday my love." The two first sparked dating rumors in September, when they were photographed eating dinner together at Nobu in Malibu, California. They later went Instagram official in November when they dressed up as Priscilla and Elvis Presley for Halloween.



Gerber covered the June/July issue of Vogue and opened up about her relationship with Elordi.

"Being able to be with someone I trust, where we don't want anything from each other, having a safe, steady relationship like that, has really opened my eyes to the possibilities of love and what it feels like to love without conditions," she said. "Lust is touching other people or wanting them, but love is really seeing someone."

She also said she goes to him for acting advice. Gerber is joining season 10 of American Horror Story, it was announced in March.

"He's a great person for me to go to because he's gone to drama school and has years of experience that I don't have," she noted. "So I'm like, 'Oh, I'm definitely going to be using you as a resource.'"