Kacey Musgraves Has a Framed Blunt From Willie Nelson in Her House

Kacey Musgraves has an apt tribute to Willie Nelson in her home. The 33-year-old singer gave Architectural Digest a tour of her home in Nashville, Tennessee, and proudly showed off her prized gift from the country legend.

In her light-filled art room off of her open entryway, Musgraves displays a framed joint from Nelson. "That's going to stay there unless I need to break it in case of emergency," she quipped.

Musgraves was gifted the item when she was on tour with Nelson in 2014. "He rolled this huge fatty and we all sat around and smoked it with him, and then he said, 'Save the rest for another time,' and I did," she said.

The pair previously collaborated on Musgraves' 2015 album, Pageant Material, and her 2016 holiday album, A Very Kacey Christmas. Additionally, they performed together at the 2019 CMA Awards, and are both set to take the stage at the Palomino Festival this summer.

Throughout the house, Musgraves said she has tried to "embrace a minimalistic style," though she admitted it has been a challenge as she likes to "collect things" such as Nelson's joint.

Another important item can be found in Musgraves' kitchen, and comes courtesy of her boyfriend, Cole Schafer.

"My current favorite plant is this little baby bonsai right here. My boyfriend gave this to me for Christmas," she shared. "It's a cherry blossom. Whenever it matures, I eventually can shape it like a bonsai, which I know nothing about and it actually really stresses me out. It's supposed to bloom and look like an actual cherry blossom, just mini."

It makes sense that the cherished plant lives in the kitchen, as it's a room where Musgraves and Schafer spend much of their time.

"One of my boyfriend and I's favorite thing to do together is run to Whole Foods, get all the yummy ingredients, pop a bottle of wine, put on some music, and just have fun together in the kitchen," she said. "This is a really great space for that."

Musgraves' house, which includes antiques and estate sale finds, also features a monochromatic music room. The room includes the piano on which Musgraves wrote her GRAMMY-nominated track, "Camera Roll."

"If I have a song idea, I'll kind of toy around, mostly in this room," Musgraves said. "I actually have had lots of new ideas lately."

Throughout the tour of her 3,500 square foot home, Musgraves gave the outlet a peek at her guest rooms, spa-like main suite, pool and light-filled backyard, and gym, which she outfitted amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I wanted a place that felt like me, where I could express myself without having to think about another person and what they might want," she said, alluding to her 2020 divorce from Ruston Kelly. "This felt like a new beginning."