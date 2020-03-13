Justin Trudeau's Wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement tweeted by Trudeau's communications director.

The announcement came a few hours after the Associated Press reported that Trudeau's wife was experiencing flu-like symptoms. She began experiencing mild symptoms, including a fever, on Wednesday night after returning from a speaking engagement in the United Kingdom.

Sophie Trudeau will "remain in isolation for the time being," according to the statement. Justin Trudeau will also continue to self-isolate.

"She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild," the statement said. "The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms."

Justin Trudeau will remain in isolation for 14 days, and will not be tested because he is not exhibiting any symptoms. According to the statement, doctors have said there is "no risk" to the people the prime minister has been in contact with recently.

The prime minister will continue with duties as normal and will address Canadians on Friday.

The story was originally published by CBS News on March 12, 2020 at 10:48 p.m. ET.